Venezia Restaurant
Largest wine selection in West Texas to complement steak, seafood,veal and pasta! Banquet venue for special & business events!
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20
Midland TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
mulberry cafe
Serving an all American breakfast and Lunch in a cozy inviting atmosphere
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0153
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Flat Belly Wellness Bar
Flat Belly Wellness Bar is the Permian Basin's first Health & Wellness Bar specializing in high quality foods made with clean, plant-based ingredients, superfoods, & adaptogens.
We've partnered with locals Far West Coffee- serving their cold brew, nitro and hot coffee all day , everyday! Stop by our cafe to grab a superfood shake, smoothie bowl, and large selection grab and go snacks and beverages. We're so excited to serve y'all and bring healthy , plant-based options to the Permian Basin!
Fat Birds Wing Bar
Come in and enjoy!