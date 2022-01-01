Go
Toast

Venezia Restaurant

Largest wine selection in West Texas to complement steak, seafood,veal and pasta! Banquet venue for special & business events!

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1504 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon$35.00
Fresh filleted salmon prepared one of three ways.
-Grilled: lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and roasted garlic.
-Blackened: seaoned with our house made blackening rub and oven baked.
-Portofino: oven baked in a delectable white wine sauce with diced roma tomatoes, sliced garlic, parsley, and italian seasoning.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Alla Checca$15.00
Caesar Salad$6.00
Spaghetti Amalfitana$16.00
Capellini al Salmone$18.00
Slice of Rum Cake$8.00
House Salad$5.00
Crab Cake$17.00
Smoked Salmon$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2101 W Wadley Ave # 20

Midland TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

mulberry cafe

No reviews yet

Serving an all American breakfast and Lunch in a cozy inviting atmosphere

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0153

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Flat Belly Wellness Bar

No reviews yet

Flat Belly Wellness Bar is the Permian Basin's first Health & Wellness Bar specializing in high quality foods made with clean, plant-based ingredients, superfoods, & adaptogens.
We've partnered with locals Far West Coffee- serving their cold brew, nitro and hot coffee all day , everyday! Stop by our cafe to grab a superfood shake, smoothie bowl, and large selection grab and go snacks and beverages. We're so excited to serve y'all and bring healthy , plant-based options to the Permian Basin!

Fat Birds Wing Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston