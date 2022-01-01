Venice restaurants you'll love

Venice restaurants
Toast
  Venice

Venice's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Venice restaurants

The Penmar image

 

The Penmar

1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tacos$12.00
corn or flour tortillas with guacamole
Cali-Citrus Grain Bowl$12.00
quinoa-wild rice, arugula, snap peas,citrus, veggies, pickled onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette
Fries$7.00
pinwheel fries served with ranch, aioli, and ranch
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice image

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger$22.00
Brioche Bun (v), impossible patty, cheddar, special sauce*, tomato, red onion, shaved red gem, ketchup, fingerling potatoes
Allergies: Dairy, allium
Impossible Meat: water, soy protein concentrated, coconut oil, sunflower, natural flavors, potato protein, methylcellulose, yeast extract, cultured dextrose, food starch, salt, soy protein, vitamin E, Zinc gluconate, vitamin B1, Sodium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin 12
The "Best" Egg Sandwich$15.00
-Harissa Mayo\t
- Cheddar (real)
-Smashed Avocado\t
- Kale
\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar
PM- Pad Thai*$19.00
-\tGF Rice Noodles\t\t
- Thai Basil
-\tPea Shoots\t\t\t
- Carrot
-\tPeanuts\t\t\t
- Egg
-\tCucumber & Carrot Slaw\t
- Thai Dressing
CONTAINS: Nut, Egg, Allium
GF Rice Noodles: Xanthum Gum, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, White Rice Flour.
Thai Dressing: Tamari Soy Sauce, Red Chili Flake, Brown Sugar, Kombu (seaweed), Ginger, Garlic.
CONTAINS: Allium, Soy
Great White image

SANDWICHES

Great White

1604 Pacific Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (3965 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
Harvest Bowl$17.00
japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing
Scramble Bowl$16.00
Soft scrambled egg, house-made pesto, garlic herb cheese, Pead & Barnettes bacon, baby spinach, grilled Gjusta sourdough
Baby Blues BBQ Venice image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Baby Blues BBQ Venice

444 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.4 (8838 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sliced Brisket Platter$20.95
Black Angus beef, pepper crusted, slow smoked for 14 hours, and hand carved to order. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Baby Back Ribs Platter$23.95
Half rack, prime cut pork ribs, dry rubbed, slow smoked, then grilled and brushed with our BBQ sauce. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Smokin' Wings$14.95
Dry rubbed, smoked, then grilled with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo-style, Sweet, XXX, or Sweet & Spicy
Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESY EGG TOAST$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
AVOCADO TOAST$7.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
Ospi - Venice image

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$16.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs.
Crispy Provolone$16.00
Served with vodka sauce.
Copione$24.00
sopressata, honey, chili.
The Window image

 

The Window

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
James Beach image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

James Beach

60 N Venice Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.1 (1830 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cranberry Tart$12.00
Lobster Mac$21.00
PreFixe$85.00
Dudley Market image

SEAFOOD

Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dudley Burger$19.00
Wagyu beef, dill aioli, fresh arugula, and a bacon caramelized onion cheddar jam on a brioche bun.
Ceviche$14.00
Line caught rockfish, mango, cucumber, shallots, serrano peppers,, cilantro, and lime.
Halibut Fish Tacos$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
American Beauty image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
BEAUTY BURGER$7.95
for the vegetarians (impossible burger) hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
Fig Tree image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fig Tree

429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Chicken Melt$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
Shrimp Roll$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
Toast and Jam$5.50
GTA image

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$10.00
shaved radish, fennel, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette
Veggie Sandwich$14.00
avocado, sprouts, tomato, pickled turnips, fennel, red pepper, hummus, on sourdough
Little Gem Salad$12.00
caesar, parmesan, croutons
GJUSTA image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Dumpling Soup (Hot)$13.00
Housemade ricotta dumplings, onions, carrots, fennel, cabbage, and dill
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
Sourdough Loaf$10.00
Country sourdough
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4 (1695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Daily Brew - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Chulita image

 

Chulita

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice

Avg 4.6 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tinga de Pollo$7.00
Free Range Shredded Chicken, Chile Morita, Cotija, Hibiscus Pickled Onion
(PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box)
All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
Vegan Mushroom Carnitas$7.00
Marinated Oyster Mushrooms, Radish Pico de Gallo, Vegan Yuzu Crema
(PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box)
All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
Chulita Bowl$15.00
Black Beans, Green Cauliflower Rice, Romaine Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Micro Cilantro, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa
Gran Blanco image

 

Gran Blanco

80 Windward Ave, Venice

Avg 4.4 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus & Charred Eggplant$10.00
8 0z Rib-Eye Cap$39.00
Beet Muhamra$10.00
Chicas Tacos - Venice image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Chicas Tacos - Venice

225 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Chips$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
Peppered Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, crispy potato, smoky morita salsa, radish, scallion, cilantro
Zinqué (zin-kae) image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa Breakfast Burrito$12.00
eggs, quinoa, avocado, sriracha yogurt
Grass Fed Beef Burger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, gruyère, pickled cucumber, sriracha "thousand island" on brioche bun or in a bowl
Rice Bowl$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
Banner pic

 

Clutch Roadhouse

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ajillo Rice$4.00
Big Ass Tacos A La Carte$5.50
3 Crunchy Gringo Tacos$12.00
Wurstküche image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurstküche

625 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Klein Fries$5.50
Small with one dipping sauce
Bratwurst$8.00
fine cuts of pork, coriander & nutmeg
Vegetarian Apple Sage$8.00
apples, yukon potatoes & rubbed sage
Brabu Restaurant image

 

Brabu Restaurant

3015 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Cavatelli$24.00
The Waterfront Venice image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Waterfront Venice

205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$18.00
Blue & White Tortilla Chips | Queso | Jack Cheese | Salsa Roja | Pico de Gallo | Black Beans | Cilantro | Pickled Jalapeno | Sour Cream | Corn Salsa | Avocado | Green Onions
Winston House (DO NOT USE) image

 

Winston House (DO NOT USE)

23 Windward Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BG pic

 

Belles

24 Windward Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Only the Wild Ones image

 

Only the Wild Ones

1201 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

540 Rose Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Varro image

 

Varro

600 venice Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Brig image

 

The Brig

1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 3.5 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Winston House

23 Windward Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Stack Burger$22.00
Grass-fed Beef or Impossible | American Cheese | Fries
Spaghetti Bolognese$28.00
Aged Parmesan | Chives
Vegan Burger$22.00
Banner pic

 

Market Venice

72 Market Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
