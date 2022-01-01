Avocado toast in Venice
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Avocado Toast - FULL
|$18.00
*Toasted 9-Grain
*Smash Avocado
*Fried chickpeas
*Za’atar spice
*Lime
Allergies: alliums (option for GF), sesame seeds
Chickpeas: fried, salt and pepper
Za’atar mix: dried thyme & oregano, sesame, coriander, cumin, sumac
Smash Avocado - Jalapeno, Red Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Curry oil, S&P
|Avocado Toast - HALF
|$13.00
*Toasted 9-Grain
*Smash Avocado
*Fried chickpeas
*Za’atar spice
*lime
Allergies: alliums (option for GF), sesame seeds
Chickpeas: fried, salt and pepper
Za’atar mix: dried thyme & oregano, sesame, coriander, cumin, sumac
Smash Avocado - Jalapeno, Red Onion, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Curry oil, S&P
Great White
1604 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
House made pickled fresno’s, radish, micro cilantro
Superba Snacks and Coffee
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$7.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
671 Rose Ave CA, Venice
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
An LA Staple: Perfectly ripe avocado, roasted corn. soft-boiled egg, cotija cheese, sweet chili sauce, togarashi, house-made sourdough, garnished with red pepper flakes and scallions
GTA
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
pistachio dukkah, cilantro, lemon, sourdough