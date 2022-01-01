Burritos in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve burritos
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Surfer's Breakfast Burrito*
|$18.00
-\tTortilla \t\t\t
- Avocado
-\tEgg\t\t\t
-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t
- Black bean
-\tCilantro\t\t\t
- Cheddar Cheese
-\tSalsa Verde \t\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy
Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder
CONTAINS: Gluten
GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen
CONTAINS: Soy
Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)
CONTAINS; Allium
Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
|Surfer's Burrito
|$16.00
-\tTortilla \t\t\t
- Avocado
-\tEgg\t\t\t
-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t
- Pinto Beans
- Cilantro\t\t\t
- Cheddar Cheese
- Salsa Verde \t\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy
Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder
CONTAINS: Gluten
GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen
CONTAINS: Soy
Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)
CONTAINS; Allium
Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
Great White
1604 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
Superba Snacks and Coffee
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
American Beauty
425 Rose Ave, Venice
|BURRITO
|$9.50
house brisket, fries inside
Fig Tree
429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Peads & Barnetts bacon, potato-bun, re-fried beans, chipotle mayo, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
671 Rose Ave CA, Venice
|Burrito Bite
|$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
GTA
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
chorizo, scrambled eggs, potatoes, gruyere, poblano, onion, cilantro, hot sauce
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, gruyere, poblano, onion, cilantro, hot sauce
|Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
avocado, scrambled eggs, potatoes, gruyere, poblano, onion, cilantro, hot sauce
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
Chulita
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Hash Brown, Vegan Chorizo, Black Beans, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli
|Beach Burrito
|$14.00
Black Beans, Queso Oaxaca, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa, Pico de Gallo
Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster
3 Westminster, Venice
|Burrito Bite
|$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Zinqué (zin-kae)
1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice
|Quinoa Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
eggs, quinoa, spinach, avocado, gruyère, romesco sauce
Clutch Roadhouse
427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Burrito de Stewed Guisado
|$14.00
Stuffed with Ajillo rice, Refried beans, Cheese, Pico, Avo Crema N' Fixins.
|Breakfast Burrito All Day
|$13.00
2 eggs, beans, tater tots, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, house made chorizo, pork chile verde, beef birria, mixed veggies, or asada tri tip +3
|Surf N' Turf Burrito
|$18.00
Chipotle shrimp, tri tip, guac, ajillo rice, bean, cheese, pico, crema.