Burritos in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve burritos

Surfer's Burrito image

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Surfer's Breakfast Burrito*$18.00
-\tTortilla \t\t\t
- Avocado
-\tEgg\t\t\t
-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t
- Black bean
-\tCilantro\t\t\t
- Cheddar Cheese
-\tSalsa Verde \t\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy
Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder
CONTAINS: Gluten
GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen
CONTAINS: Soy
Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)
CONTAINS; Allium
Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
Surfer's Burrito$16.00
-\tTortilla \t\t\t
- Avocado
-\tEgg\t\t\t
-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t
- Pinto Beans
- Cilantro\t\t\t
- Cheddar Cheese
- Salsa Verde \t\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy
Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder
CONTAINS: Gluten
GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen
CONTAINS: Soy
Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)
CONTAINS; Allium
Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Great White

1604 Pacific Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (3965 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
More about Great White
BREAKFAST BURRITO image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO$9.50
house brisket, fries inside
More about American Beauty
Breakfast Burrito image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fig Tree

429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Peads & Barnetts bacon, potato-bun, re-fried beans, chipotle mayo, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Fig Tree
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose

671 Rose Ave CA, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
GTA image

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$14.00
chorizo, scrambled eggs, potatoes, gruyere, poblano, onion, cilantro, hot sauce
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$14.00
bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, gruyere, poblano, onion, cilantro, hot sauce
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$14.00
avocado, scrambled eggs, potatoes, gruyere, poblano, onion, cilantro, hot sauce
More about GTA
Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
More about GJUSTA
Item pic

 

Chulita

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice

Avg 4.6 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Hash Brown, Vegan Chorizo, Black Beans, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Hash Brown, Vegan Choirzo, Black Beans, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli
Beach Burrito$14.00
Black Beans, Queso Oaxaca, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa, Pico de Gallo
More about Chulita
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster

3 Westminster, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
More about Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quinoa Breakfast Burrito$14.00
eggs, quinoa, spinach, avocado, gruyère, romesco sauce
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

Clutch Roadhouse

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito de Stewed Guisado$14.00
Stuffed with Ajillo rice, Refried beans, Cheese, Pico, Avo Crema N' Fixins.
Breakfast Burrito All Day$13.00
2 eggs, beans, tater tots, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, house made chorizo, pork chile verde, beef birria, mixed veggies, or asada tri tip +3
Surf N' Turf Burrito$18.00
Chipotle shrimp, tri tip, guac, ajillo rice, bean, cheese, pico, crema.
More about Clutch Roadhouse

Map

