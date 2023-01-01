Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

Lokal Sandwich Shop + Burger Bar

701 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder Soup$5.95
More about Lokal Sandwich Shop + Burger Bar
Zinqué (zin-kae) image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clams with Merguez$18.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Cappuccino

Avocado Toast

Short Ribs

Vietnamese Coffee

Burritos

Chocolate Croissants

Quinoa Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Venice to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near Venice to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston