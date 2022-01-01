Croissants in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve croissants
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks and Coffee
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.00
|CROISSANT
|$3.00
|ALMOND CROISSANT
|$4.00
almond paste/ roasted almonds/ powered sugar
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
671 Rose Ave CA, Venice
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Butter Croissant
|$4.25
|Matcha Croissant
|$4.75
More about GJUSTA
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Ham & Raclette Croissant
|$5.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant Baklava
|$5.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Sugarbloom Plain Croissant
|$6.00
|Sugarbloom Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$7.00
|Sugarbloom Strawberry Almond Croissant
|$7.50