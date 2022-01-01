Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.00
CROISSANT$3.00
ALMOND CROISSANT$4.00
almond paste/ roasted almonds/ powered sugar
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose

671 Rose Ave CA, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.25
Matcha Croissant$4.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Raclette Croissant$5.50
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Croissant Baklava$5.50
More about GJUSTA
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4 (1695 reviews)
Takeout
Sugarbloom Plain Croissant$6.00
Sugarbloom Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.00
Sugarbloom Strawberry Almond Croissant$7.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$4.50
Croissant Prosciutto Gruyere w/ Greens$12.00
mixed lettuces
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)

