Egg sandwiches in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

a8043536-73d9-468c-9848-929de0cb8487 image

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The "Best" Egg Sandwich$15.00
-Harissa Mayo\t
- Cheddar (real)
-Smashed Avocado\t
- Kale
\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose

671 Rose Ave CA, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose
Item pic

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$10.00
braised kale, bacon, gruyere, fried egg
Turkey Egg Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, tomato, fontina, pesto, pan de mie
More about GTA
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Egg Sandwich$12.00
Pain de mie, tasso ham, fontina, arugula & harissa ketchup.
Egg Sandwich$13.00
English muffin, gruyere, braised kale, bacon & hot sauce.
More about GJUSTA
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich$12.00
sliced hard-boiled egg, aged gruyère
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)

