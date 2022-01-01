Egg sandwiches in Venice

-Harissa Mayo\t

- Cheddar (real)

-Smashed Avocado\t

- Kale

\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t

CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy

Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper

CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar

