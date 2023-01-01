Green beans in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve green beans
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice
1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice
|Deli Green Beans Almonds
|$12.00
More about Blossom Abbot Kinney - 1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Blossom Abbot Kinney - 1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard
1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles
|35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans
|$17.00
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos