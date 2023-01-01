Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Greenleaf - Venice

1239 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cabo Kale Salad$13.00
chopped romaine & kale, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, jicama, red onions, tomatoes, cotija, cilantro & tortilla chips with vegan chipotle ranch. chef recommends roasted cauliflower
(dressing is served on the side for pick-up & deliver orders)
More about Greenleaf - Venice
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
Avocado, toasted almonds, crispy shallots, breadcrumbs, almond parmesan, harissa cesar dressing.
CONTAINS: gluten and nuts
VEGAN
Spicy Kale Cesar Salad$18.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
3830032d-5740-4327-9ac8-971da9719023 image

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$16.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs
Kale Salad (Deep Copy)$17.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs.
More about Ospi - Venice
KALE SALAD image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty - Venice

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
KALE SALAD$7.95
lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts, croutons
More about American Beauty - Venice
Kale Salad image

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$18.00
shaved radish, fennel, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette, breadcrumb
More about GTA
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gjusta

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad (Packaged)$18.00
Kale, Celery, Smoked Almond, Apple, Manchego (sheep cheese), Lemon, Mustard Vinaigrette
More about Gjusta
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
Deli Soba Noodles Kale Salad$14.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Venice

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Short Ribs

Avocado Toast

Vietnamese Coffee

Clams

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheesecake

Ceviche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Venice to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Map

More near Venice to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (694 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston