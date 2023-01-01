Kale salad in Venice
Greenleaf - Venice
1239 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cabo Kale Salad
|$13.00
chopped romaine & kale, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, jicama, red onions, tomatoes, cotija, cilantro & tortilla chips with vegan chipotle ranch. chef recommends roasted cauliflower
(dressing is served on the side for pick-up & deliver orders)
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Avocado, toasted almonds, crispy shallots, breadcrumbs, almond parmesan, harissa cesar dressing.
CONTAINS: gluten and nuts
VEGAN
Spicy Kale Cesar Salad

$18.00
|$18.00
Ospi - Venice
2025 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs
|Kale Salad (Deep Copy)
|$17.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs.
American Beauty - Venice
425 Rose Ave, Venice
|KALE SALAD
|$7.95
lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts, croutons
GTA
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Kale Salad
|$18.00
shaved radish, fennel, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette, breadcrumb
Gjusta
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Kale Salad (Packaged)
|$18.00
Kale, Celery, Smoked Almond, Apple, Manchego (sheep cheese), Lemon, Mustard Vinaigrette