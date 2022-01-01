Muffins in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve muffins
Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
|$4.00
Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose - 671 Rose Ave CA
671 Rose Ave CA, Venice
|English Muffin
|$2.50
|GF Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.75
Intelligentsia Coffee - Venice
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Sugarbloom Blueberry Muffin
|$5.50