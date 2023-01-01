Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve pies

Spicy Vodka Pie image

 

Prince Street Pizza - Venice - 326 Lincoln Blvd

326 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Vodka Pie$37.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)
The Naughty Pie$39.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)
Vegan Pie$36.50
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)
More about Prince Street Pizza - Venice - 326 Lincoln Blvd
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty - Venice

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
APPLE PIE$13.00
caramel, cinnamon
PLUM PIE$12.00
whipped cream
More about American Beauty - Venice
Item pic

 

Venice Ale House

2 Rose Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BERRY PIE$9.00
SERVED WITH A SCOOP OF ORGANIC VANILLA ICECREAM.
More about Venice Ale House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gjusta

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Cream Pie$10.00
Caramelized bananas, dulce de leche cream, topped with whipped cream and cacao nibs.
More about Gjusta
Item pic

 

Clutch Roadhouse

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mama's Key Lime Pie$9.00
Graham cracker crust, banana whip
More about Clutch Roadhouse

