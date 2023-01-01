Pies in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve pies
Prince Street Pizza - Venice - 326 Lincoln Blvd
326 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Spicy Vodka Pie
|$37.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)
|The Naughty Pie
|$39.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)
|Vegan Pie
|$36.50
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
American Beauty - Venice
425 Rose Ave, Venice
|APPLE PIE
|$13.00
caramel, cinnamon
|PLUM PIE
|$12.00
whipped cream
Venice Ale House
2 Rose Ave, Venice
|BERRY PIE
|$9.00
SERVED WITH A SCOOP OF ORGANIC VANILLA ICECREAM.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gjusta
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Banana Cream Pie
|$10.00
Caramelized bananas, dulce de leche cream, topped with whipped cream and cacao nibs.