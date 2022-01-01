Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Venice

Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve pudding

Baby Blues BBQ Venice image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Baby Blues BBQ Venice

444 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.4 (8838 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$5.95
More about Baby Blues BBQ Venice
Item pic

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chia Pudding$8.50
Chia Pudding, Granola, Seasonal Fruit
(Pic shows Fall Fruits)
More about GTA
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
Served with Vanilla Anglaise.
Chocolate Avocado Pudding$9.00
Vegan pudding with avocado, cocoa powder, maple syrup and agave.
More about GJUSTA
Item pic

 

Chulita

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice

Avg 4.6 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chocolate Pudding$10.00
Dark Chocolate Pudding, Blackberry Sauce, Gluten Free Almond Crumble
More about Chulita
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

1440 Lincoln BLVD, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chia Seeds Pudding$10.00
Chia Seeds, Coconut milk, fresh fruit, goji berries, coconut flakes, chocolate nibs.
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)

