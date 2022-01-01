Pudding in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve pudding
More about Baby Blues BBQ Venice
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Baby Blues BBQ Venice
444 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Banana Pudding
|$5.95
More about GTA
GTA
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Chia Pudding
|$8.50
Chia Pudding, Granola, Seasonal Fruit
(Pic shows Fall Fruits)
More about GJUSTA
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served with Vanilla Anglaise.
|Chocolate Avocado Pudding
|$9.00
Vegan pudding with avocado, cocoa powder, maple syrup and agave.
More about Chulita
Chulita
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice
|Vegan Chocolate Pudding
|$10.00
Dark Chocolate Pudding, Blackberry Sauce, Gluten Free Almond Crumble