Quesadillas in Venice

Venice restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Venice Ale House

2 Rose Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLAS$12.00
ORGANIC FLOUR TORTILLAS, 60 DAY AGED RAW CHEDDAR, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE
More about Venice Ale House
Item pic

 

Chulita

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla de Calabaza$15.00
Queso Oaxaca, Pipian de Calabaza, Crema, Avocado Salsa
**Due to high demand we are making our quesadilla available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since melted cheese is a time sensitive product.
More about Chulita
Item pic

 

Clutch Roadhouse

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla$14.00
3 cheese blend, poblano peppers, crema, guac add pulled pork, chicken, or beef barbacoa +3 add asada tri tip or chipotle shrimp +4
More about Clutch Roadhouse

