Quesadillas in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Venice Ale House
Venice Ale House
2 Rose Ave, Venice
|QUESADILLAS
|$12.00
ORGANIC FLOUR TORTILLAS, 60 DAY AGED RAW CHEDDAR, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE
More about Chulita
Chulita
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, Venice
|Quesadilla de Calabaza
|$15.00
Queso Oaxaca, Pipian de Calabaza, Crema, Avocado Salsa
**Due to high demand we are making our quesadilla available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since melted cheese is a time sensitive product.