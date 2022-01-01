Vietnamese coffee in Venice

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose - 671 Rose Ave CA

671 Rose Ave CA, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Daybreaker$7.50
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose - 671 Rose Ave CA
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster - 3 Westminster

3 Westminster, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Daybreaker$7.50
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz$4.25
More about Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster - 3 Westminster

