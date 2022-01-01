Venice American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Venice
The Penmar
1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Chicken Tacos
$12.00
corn or flour tortillas with guacamole
Cali-Citrus Grain Bowl
$12.00
quinoa-wild rice, arugula, snap peas,citrus, veggies, pickled onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette
Fries
$7.00
pinwheel fries served with ranch, aioli, and ranch
SANDWICHES
Great White
1604 Pacific Ave, Venice
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito
$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
Harvest Bowl
$17.00
japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing
Scramble Bowl
$16.00
Soft scrambled egg, house-made pesto, garlic herb cheese, Pead & Barnettes bacon, baby spinach, grilled Gjusta sourdough
Superba Snacks and Coffee
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
Popular items
CHEESY EGG TOAST
$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
AVOCADO TOAST
$7.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
The Window
1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER
$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL
$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Fig Tree
429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Popular items
Avocado Chicken Melt
$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
Shrimp Roll
$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
Toast and Jam
$5.50
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Waterfront Venice
205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Popular items
Nachos
$18.00
Blue & White Tortilla Chips | Queso | Jack Cheese | Salsa Roja | Pico de Gallo | Black Beans | Cilantro | Pickled Jalapeno | Sour Cream | Corn Salsa | Avocado | Green Onions