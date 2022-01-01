Venice American restaurants you'll love

The Penmar image

 

The Penmar

1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tacos$12.00
corn or flour tortillas with guacamole
Cali-Citrus Grain Bowl$12.00
quinoa-wild rice, arugula, snap peas,citrus, veggies, pickled onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette
Fries$7.00
pinwheel fries served with ranch, aioli, and ranch
More about The Penmar
Great White image

SANDWICHES

Great White

1604 Pacific Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (3965 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
Harvest Bowl$17.00
japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing
Scramble Bowl$16.00
Soft scrambled egg, house-made pesto, garlic herb cheese, Pead & Barnettes bacon, baby spinach, grilled Gjusta sourdough
More about Great White
Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESY EGG TOAST$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
AVOCADO TOAST$7.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
The Window image

 

The Window

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
More about The Window
Fig Tree image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fig Tree

429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Chicken Melt$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
Shrimp Roll$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
Toast and Jam$5.50
More about Fig Tree
The Waterfront Venice image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Waterfront Venice

205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$18.00
Blue & White Tortilla Chips | Queso | Jack Cheese | Salsa Roja | Pico de Gallo | Black Beans | Cilantro | Pickled Jalapeno | Sour Cream | Corn Salsa | Avocado | Green Onions
More about The Waterfront Venice

