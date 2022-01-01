Venice bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Venice

Ospi - Venice image

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$16.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs.
Crispy Provolone$16.00
Served with vodka sauce.
Copione$24.00
sopressata, honey, chili.
More about Ospi - Venice
Dudley Market image

SEAFOOD

Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dudley Burger$19.00
Wagyu beef, dill aioli, fresh arugula, and a bacon caramelized onion cheddar jam on a brioche bun.
Ceviche$14.00
Line caught rockfish, mango, cucumber, shallots, serrano peppers,, cilantro, and lime.
Halibut Fish Tacos$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
More about Dudley Market
American Beauty image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
BEAUTY BURGER$7.95
for the vegetarians (impossible burger) hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
More about American Beauty
Fig Tree image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fig Tree

429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Chicken Melt$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
Shrimp Roll$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
Toast and Jam$5.50
More about Fig Tree
Gran Blanco image

 

Gran Blanco

80 Windward Ave, Venice

Avg 4.4 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus & Charred Eggplant$10.00
8 0z Rib-Eye Cap$39.00
Beet Muhamra$10.00
More about Gran Blanco
The Brig image

 

The Brig

1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 3.5 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about The Brig
Restaurant banner

 

Winston House

23 Windward Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Stack Burger$22.00
Grass-fed Beef or Impossible | American Cheese | Fries
Spaghetti Bolognese$28.00
Aged Parmesan | Chives
Vegan Burger$22.00
More about Winston House

