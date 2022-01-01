Venice bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Venice
Ospi - Venice
2025 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs.
|Crispy Provolone
|$16.00
Served with vodka sauce.
|Copione
|$24.00
sopressata, honey, chili.
SEAFOOD
Dudley Market
9 Dudley Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Dudley Burger
|$19.00
Wagyu beef, dill aioli, fresh arugula, and a bacon caramelized onion cheddar jam on a brioche bun.
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Line caught rockfish, mango, cucumber, shallots, serrano peppers,, cilantro, and lime.
|Halibut Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
American Beauty
425 Rose Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|THE $7 GRAIN BOWL
|$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
|BEAUTY BURGER
|$7.95
for the vegetarians (impossible burger) hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Fig Tree
429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Popular items
|Avocado Chicken Melt
|$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
|Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
|Toast and Jam
|$5.50
Gran Blanco
80 Windward Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Hummus & Charred Eggplant
|$10.00
|8 0z Rib-Eye Cap
|$39.00
|Beet Muhamra
|$10.00