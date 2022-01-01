Venice cafés you'll love

Venice restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Venice

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice image

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger$22.00
Brioche Bun (v), impossible patty, cheddar, special sauce*, tomato, red onion, shaved red gem, ketchup, fingerling potatoes
Allergies: Dairy, allium
Impossible Meat: water, soy protein concentrated, coconut oil, sunflower, natural flavors, potato protein, methylcellulose, yeast extract, cultured dextrose, food starch, salt, soy protein, vitamin E, Zinc gluconate, vitamin B1, Sodium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin 12
The "Best" Egg Sandwich$15.00
-Harissa Mayo\t
- Cheddar (real)
-Smashed Avocado\t
- Kale
\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar
PM- Pad Thai*$19.00
-\tGF Rice Noodles\t\t
- Thai Basil
-\tPea Shoots\t\t\t
- Carrot
-\tPeanuts\t\t\t
- Egg
-\tCucumber & Carrot Slaw\t
- Thai Dressing
CONTAINS: Nut, Egg, Allium
GF Rice Noodles: Xanthum Gum, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, White Rice Flour.
Thai Dressing: Tamari Soy Sauce, Red Chili Flake, Brown Sugar, Kombu (seaweed), Ginger, Garlic.
CONTAINS: Allium, Soy
Great White image

SANDWICHES

Great White

1604 Pacific Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (3965 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
Harvest Bowl$17.00
japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing
Scramble Bowl$16.00
Soft scrambled egg, house-made pesto, garlic herb cheese, Pead & Barnettes bacon, baby spinach, grilled Gjusta sourdough
Fig Tree image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fig Tree

429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Chicken Melt$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
Shrimp Roll$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
Toast and Jam$5.50
GTA image

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$10.00
shaved radish, fennel, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette
Veggie Sandwich$14.00
avocado, sprouts, tomato, pickled turnips, fennel, red pepper, hummus, on sourdough
Little Gem Salad$12.00
caesar, parmesan, croutons
GJUSTA image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Dumpling Soup (Hot)$13.00
Housemade ricotta dumplings, onions, carrots, fennel, cabbage, and dill
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
Sourdough Loaf$10.00
Country sourdough
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4 (1695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Daily Brew - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
