Venice cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Venice
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
SMOOTHIES
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$22.00
Brioche Bun (v), impossible patty, cheddar, special sauce*, tomato, red onion, shaved red gem, ketchup, fingerling potatoes
Allergies: Dairy, allium
Impossible Meat: water, soy protein concentrated, coconut oil, sunflower, natural flavors, potato protein, methylcellulose, yeast extract, cultured dextrose, food starch, salt, soy protein, vitamin E, Zinc gluconate, vitamin B1, Sodium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin 12
|The "Best" Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
-Harissa Mayo\t
- Cheddar (real)
-Smashed Avocado\t
- Kale
\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar
|PM- Pad Thai*
|$19.00
-\tGF Rice Noodles\t\t
- Thai Basil
-\tPea Shoots\t\t\t
- Carrot
-\tPeanuts\t\t\t
- Egg
-\tCucumber & Carrot Slaw\t
- Thai Dressing
CONTAINS: Nut, Egg, Allium
GF Rice Noodles: Xanthum Gum, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, White Rice Flour.
Thai Dressing: Tamari Soy Sauce, Red Chili Flake, Brown Sugar, Kombu (seaweed), Ginger, Garlic.
CONTAINS: Allium, Soy
More about Great White
SANDWICHES
Great White
1604 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
|Harvest Bowl
|$17.00
japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing
|Scramble Bowl
|$16.00
Soft scrambled egg, house-made pesto, garlic herb cheese, Pead & Barnettes bacon, baby spinach, grilled Gjusta sourdough
More about Fig Tree
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Fig Tree
429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Popular items
|Avocado Chicken Melt
|$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
|Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
|Toast and Jam
|$5.50
More about GTA
GTA
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
shaved radish, fennel, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette
|Veggie Sandwich
|$14.00
avocado, sprouts, tomato, pickled turnips, fennel, red pepper, hummus, on sourdough
|Little Gem Salad
|$12.00
caesar, parmesan, croutons
More about GJUSTA
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Chicken Dumpling Soup (Hot)
|$13.00
Housemade ricotta dumplings, onions, carrots, fennel, cabbage, and dill
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
|Sourdough Loaf
|$10.00
Country sourdough
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
|Daily Brew - 12 oz
|$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.