Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Brioche Bun (V), crab cake, Slaw*, sriracha maple vin*, harissa mayo, Togarashi (Japanese chili spice) potato chips
UPCHARGE: Egg, Avocado
Allergies: Night Shade (chipotle)
Slaw*: red onion, carrots, dill
Sriracha Maple Vin*: maple syrup, Sriracha, white vinegar
Crab Cake$15.00
-\tQuinoa \t\t\t
-\tFennel Cucumber Slaw
-\tSweet Potato\t\t \t
-\tHarissa Tartare
CONTAINS: Allium,
Harissa Tartare: “Just mayo”, Capers, Shallots, Lemon, Salt, Pepper, Paprika
CONTAINS: Allium,
Fennel Cucumber Slaw: Fennel, Cucumber, Asparagus, Red Onion, Chives, Oil, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice.
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
Item pic

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Ounce Crab Cake$40.00
"gremolada," sott'olio.
More about Ospi - Venice
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE$13.00
Molten Peanut Butter, Vanilla Ice Cream
More about American Beauty
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
Strawberry Polenta Cake$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about GJUSTA

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Chocolate Brownies

Chai Lattes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Salmon

Croissants

Brisket

Tacos

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston