Ceviche in Venice

The Penmar
1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Peruvian Style Ceviche Tostadas
|$15.00
Citrus cured tilapia with cucumber, carrots, yams, sliced red onion, jalapeno, and avocado
SEAFOOD
Dudley Market
9 Dudley Ave, Venice
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Line caught rockfish, mango, cucumber, shallots, serrano peppers,, cilantro, and lime.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Fig Tree
429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Ceviche
|$16.00