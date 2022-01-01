Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Venice

Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve ceviche

The Penmar image

 

The Penmar

1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peruvian Style Ceviche Tostadas$15.00
Citrus cured tilapia with cucumber, carrots, yams, sliced red onion, jalapeno, and avocado
More about The Penmar
Ceviche image

SEAFOOD

Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$14.00
Line caught rockfish, mango, cucumber, shallots, serrano peppers,, cilantro, and lime.
More about Dudley Market
Fig Tree image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fig Tree

429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$16.00
More about Fig Tree
Gran Blanco image

 

Gran Blanco

80 Windward Ave, Venice

Avg 4.4 (565 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Kanpachi Ceviche$23.00
GF
More about Gran Blanco

