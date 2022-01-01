Cheeseburgers in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Window
1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|CHEESEBURGER
|$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$6.25
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
American Beauty
425 Rose Ave, Venice
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$6.25
|CHEESEBURGER
|$3.95
