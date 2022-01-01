Cheeseburgers in Venice

The Window

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
More about The Window
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
More about American Beauty

