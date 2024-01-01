Chicken burritos in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about The Penmar - 1233 Rose Avenue
The Penmar - 1233 Rose Avenue
1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
More about Cerveteca Venice - Clutch Roadhouse BBQ
Cerveteca Venice - Clutch Roadhouse BBQ
427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Flame Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$16.00
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips