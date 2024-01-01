Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve chicken burritos

The Penmar image

 

The Penmar - 1233 Rose Avenue

1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$15.00
More about The Penmar - 1233 Rose Avenue
Item pic

 

Cerveteca Venice - Clutch Roadhouse BBQ

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flame Grilled Chicken Burrito$16.00
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
Chicken Tinga Burrito$16.00
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, jack cheese, pickled onion, served w/ tortilla chips
More about Cerveteca Venice - Clutch Roadhouse BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Chicken Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Turkey Clubs

Pudding

Veggie Salad

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1299 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston