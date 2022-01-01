Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Brioche Bun (V), crab cake, Slaw*, sriracha maple vin*, harissa mayo, Togarashi (Japanese chili spice) potato chips
UPCHARGE: Egg, Avocado
Allergies: Night Shade (chipotle)
Slaw*: red onion, carrots, dill
Sriracha Maple Vin*: maple syrup, Sriracha, white vinegar
Crab Cake$15.00
-\tQuinoa \t\t\t
-\tFennel Cucumber Slaw
-\tSweet Potato\t\t \t
-\tHarissa Tartare
CONTAINS: Allium,
Harissa Tartare: “Just mayo”, Capers, Shallots, Lemon, Salt, Pepper, Paprika
CONTAINS: Allium,
Fennel Cucumber Slaw: Fennel, Cucumber, Asparagus, Red Onion, Chives, Oil, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice.
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
Item pic

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Ounce Crab Cake$40.00
"gremolada," sott'olio.
More about Ospi - Venice

