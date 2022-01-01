Ham sandwiches in Venice

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Venice restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gjusta
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
Avg 4.6
(11294 reviews)
Ham & Egg Sandwich
$14.00
Pain de mie, tasso ham, fontina, arugula & harissa ketchup.
More about Gjusta
Intelligentsia Coffee - Venice
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
Avg 4
(1695 reviews)
Farmshop Ham & Swiss Sandwich
$14.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Venice
