Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gjusta

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Egg Sandwich$14.00
Pain de mie, tasso ham, fontina, arugula & harissa ketchup.
More about Gjusta
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Venice

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4 (1695 reviews)
Takeout
Farmshop Ham & Swiss Sandwich$14.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Venice

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Chopped Salad

Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Chai Lattes

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Muffins

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (764 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston