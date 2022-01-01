Hummus in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve hummus

Dudley Market image

SEAFOOD

Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peri Peri Hummus$12.00
Creamy hummus, Peri Peri sauce, served with fresh pitas
More about Dudley Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Cappuccino

Margherita Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Ceviche

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston