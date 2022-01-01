Kale salad in Venice

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice image

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Kale Cesar Salad$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
Kale Salad image

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$16.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs.
More about Ospi - Venice
KALE SALAD image

 

The Window

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE SALAD$6.75
lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts, croutons
More about The Window
KALE SALAD image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)
Takeout
KALE SALAD$6.75
lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts, croutons
More about American Beauty
Kale Salad image

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$10.00
shaved radish, fennel, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette
More about GTA

