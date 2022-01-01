Spaghetti in
Venice
/
Venice
/
Venice
/
Spaghetti
Venice restaurants that serve spaghetti
Ospi - Venice
2025 Pacific Ave, Venice
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Tomato
$18.00
36-hour tomato, basil, parmigiano.
More about Ospi - Venice
Winston House
23 Windward Ave, Venice
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Bolognese
$28.00
Aged Parmesan | Chives
More about Winston House
