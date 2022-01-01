Spaghetti in Venice

Item pic

 

Ospi - Venice

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Tomato$18.00
36-hour tomato, basil, parmigiano.
More about Ospi - Venice
Winston House

 

Winston House

23 Windward Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Bolognese$28.00
Aged Parmesan | Chives
More about Winston House

