Venice restaurants you'll love
Venice's top cuisines
Must-try Venice restaurants
More about Urban Taco
Urban Taco
1617 S US41 Byp, Venice
|Popular items
|TACO
|$3.45
Build your own taco with choice of ingredients (limit 6) and sauce (limit 1)
|BURRITO
|$8.95
Build your own grilled burrito
|CHIPS & QUESO
|$4.90
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips plus a side of Urban taco creamy queso
More about Tikka Indian Cuisine
Tikka Indian Cuisine
525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N., Venice
|Popular items
|GOBI MANCHURIA
|$10.00
Crispy cauliflower florets, tossed in a
tangy garlic sauce.
|PANEER SAAG
|$15.00
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic,
coriander and cumin.
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$15.00
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce.
More about British Open Pub
FISH AND CHIPS
British Open Pub
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
|Popular items
|Cottage Pie
|$16.50
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.
|Fish & Chips
|$19.50
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$22.00
Hand sliced home-cooked corned beef accompanied by sauteed shredded cabbage and mashed potatoes. **Cabbage is included, Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
More about Joey D's of Venice
Joey D's of Venice
750 Us 41 Byp N, Venice
|Popular items
|CHEESE STEAK
|$9.99
Steak & Cheese
|DELUXE CHEESE STEAK
|$10.99
Fried Onions, green peppers, & mushrooms
|CHICAGO EGGROLL
|$9.99
Italian beef, giardinera peppers, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in egg roll wrapper.
More about Blu Island Bistro
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
|Popular items
|Potatoes
|$4.50
Our "potato cake" made with cheddar, scallions, paprika, onions
|BLT
|$11.00
Pecan smoked bacon, fried green tomato, arugula topped with our basil garlic aioli, served on grilled thick-cut white bread
|Med Platter
|$11.50
Freshly made hummus, cucumber salad w/roasted red peppers, onions, feta cheese and tabboleh served wtih olives and warm pita bread
More about Skillets
Skillets
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|Popular items
|2 Egg Platter
|$11.75
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
|Fruit Pancake Platter
|$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
|Waffle Platter
|$12.95
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
More about Ntinos family restaurant & pizzeria
Ntinos family restaurant & pizzeria
660 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
More about Left Coast Seafood
Left Coast Seafood
385 N 41 Bypass, Venice
More about koi cafe
koi cafe
806 Pinebrook Rd, Venice
More about Tomatillos Fresh Mex
Tomatillos Fresh Mex
339 Commercial Ct, Mid Venice