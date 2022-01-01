Venice restaurants you'll love

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Venice

Venice's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Venice restaurants

Urban Taco image

 

Urban Taco

1617 S US41 Byp, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TACO$3.45
Build your own taco with choice of ingredients (limit 6) and sauce (limit 1)
BURRITO$8.95
Build your own grilled burrito
CHIPS & QUESO$4.90
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips plus a side of Urban taco creamy queso
More about Urban Taco
Tikka Indian Cuisine image

 

Tikka Indian Cuisine

525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N., Venice

Avg 4.9 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GOBI MANCHURIA$10.00
Crispy cauliflower florets, tossed in a
tangy garlic sauce.
PANEER SAAG$15.00
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic,
coriander and cumin.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.00
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce.
More about Tikka Indian Cuisine
British Open Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS

British Open Pub

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Avg 3.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cottage Pie$16.50
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.
Fish & Chips$19.50
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
Corned Beef & Cabbage$22.00
Hand sliced home-cooked corned beef accompanied by sauteed shredded cabbage and mashed potatoes. **Cabbage is included, Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
More about British Open Pub
Joey D's of Venice image

 

Joey D's of Venice

750 Us 41 Byp N, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE STEAK$9.99
Steak & Cheese
DELUXE CHEESE STEAK$10.99
Fried Onions, green peppers, & mushrooms
CHICAGO EGGROLL$9.99
Italian beef, giardinera peppers, sweet peppers and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in egg roll wrapper.
More about Joey D's of Venice
Blu Island Bistro image

 

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potatoes$4.50
Our "potato cake" made with cheddar, scallions, paprika, onions
BLT$11.00
Pecan smoked bacon, fried green tomato, arugula topped with our basil garlic aioli, served on grilled thick-cut white bread
Med Platter$11.50
Freshly made hummus, cucumber salad w/roasted red peppers, onions, feta cheese and tabboleh served wtih olives and warm pita bread
More about Blu Island Bistro
Skillets image

 

Skillets

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Egg Platter$11.75
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
Fruit Pancake Platter$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
Waffle Platter$12.95
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
More about Skillets
Restaurant banner

 

VFW 8118

832 E. Venice Ave., Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about VFW 8118
Restaurant banner

 

Food Truck- BOP

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Food Truck- BOP
Ntinos family restaurant & pizzeria image

 

Ntinos family restaurant & pizzeria

660 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ntinos family restaurant & pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Left Coast Seafood

385 N 41 Bypass, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Left Coast Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

koi cafe

806 Pinebrook Rd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about koi cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Tomatillos Fresh Mex

339 Commercial Ct, Mid Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Tomatillos Fresh Mex

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Venice

Reuben

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Venice to explore

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Ellenton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston