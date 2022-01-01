Venice American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Venice

British Open Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS

British Open Pub

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Avg 3.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cottage Pie$16.50
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.
Fish & Chips$19.50
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
Corned Beef & Cabbage$22.00
Hand sliced home-cooked corned beef accompanied by sauteed shredded cabbage and mashed potatoes. **Cabbage is included, Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
More about British Open Pub
Blu Island Bistro image

 

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potatoes$4.50
Our "potato cake" made with cheddar, scallions, paprika, onions
BLT$11.00
Pecan smoked bacon, fried green tomato, arugula topped with our basil garlic aioli, served on grilled thick-cut white bread
Med Platter$11.50
Freshly made hummus, cucumber salad w/roasted red peppers, onions, feta cheese and tabboleh served wtih olives and warm pita bread
More about Blu Island Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Food Truck- BOP

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Food Truck- BOP

