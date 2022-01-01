Venice American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Venice
More about British Open Pub
FISH AND CHIPS
British Open Pub
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
|Popular items
|Cottage Pie
|$16.50
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.
|Fish & Chips
|$19.50
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$22.00
Hand sliced home-cooked corned beef accompanied by sauteed shredded cabbage and mashed potatoes. **Cabbage is included, Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
More about Blu Island Bistro
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
|Popular items
|Potatoes
|$4.50
Our "potato cake" made with cheddar, scallions, paprika, onions
|BLT
|$11.00
Pecan smoked bacon, fried green tomato, arugula topped with our basil garlic aioli, served on grilled thick-cut white bread
|Med Platter
|$11.50
Freshly made hummus, cucumber salad w/roasted red peppers, onions, feta cheese and tabboleh served wtih olives and warm pita bread