Belgian waffles in Venice

Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Peach's 9 Venice

1230 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Belgian Waffle$5.99
More about Peach's 9 Venice
Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave

1740 E Venice Ave, Venice

Belgian Waffle$9.25
House Waffle Dusted with powdered sugar and served with side of orange pecan butter
More about Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave

