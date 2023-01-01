Blintz in Venice

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave

1740 E Venice Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Blintzes$10.99
2 Cheese Blintzes, grilled to perfection, Served with fresh cut fruit, a homemade zesty orange sauce, plus choice of muffin or scone
More about Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave
Item pic

 

Skillets Restaurant

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Blintzes$9.95
Chicago style Blintz with Farmers Cheese filling wrapped in our buttery tender Crepes and grilled to a golden brown.
1 Blintz Platter$11.75
1 Blintz made with buttery tender homemade crepes wrapping Farmers cheese filling and griddled to a golden brown. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
More about Skillets Restaurant

