Bruschetta in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve bruschetta
Italiano's South - 4191 South Tamiami Trail
4191 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
|MOZZARELLA & TOMATO BRUSCHETTA
|$8.99
The Soda Fountain
349 W Venice Ave, Venice
|Bruschetta Appetizer
|$9.39
Sliced and toasted Italian bread topped with a tomato, garlic, and fresh basil salad feta cheese and balsamic glaze
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$14.39
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh basil ,red onion, and feta cheese over a bed of mixed greens