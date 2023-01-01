Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve bruschetta

Banner pic

 

Italiano's South - 4191 South Tamiami Trail

4191 South Tamiami Trail, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA & TOMATO BRUSCHETTA$8.99
More about Italiano's South - 4191 South Tamiami Trail
Consumer pic

 

The Soda Fountain

349 W Venice Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Appetizer$9.39
Sliced and toasted Italian bread topped with a tomato, garlic, and fresh basil salad feta cheese and balsamic glaze
Chicken Bruschetta$14.39
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh basil ,red onion, and feta cheese over a bed of mixed greens
More about The Soda Fountain

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

French Fries

Greek Salad

Muffins

Curry

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Map

More near Venice to explore

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston