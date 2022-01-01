Chicken salad sandwiches in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Peach's 9 Venice
1230 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Topped with lettuce
Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave
1740 E Venice Ave, Venice
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.29
Made with all white chicken breast, Granny Smith apples, walnuts, celery & mayo - Served with chips