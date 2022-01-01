Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Venice

Venice restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Peach's 9 Venice

1230 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
Topped with lettuce
More about Peach's 9 Venice
Consumer pic

 

Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave

1740 E Venice Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.29
Made with all white chicken breast, Granny Smith apples, walnuts, celery & mayo - Served with chips
More about Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave
Consumer pic

 

The Soda Fountain

349 W Venice Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.69
Our famous homemade chicken salad with fresh grapes and pecans tossed in. Served with your choice of side.
More about The Soda Fountain

