Crab cakes in Venice

British Open Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS

British Open Pub

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Avg 3.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Dinner$26.00
Two crab cakes made with lump crab served with our home-made pink sauce.
More about British Open Pub
Blu Island Bistro image

 

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.50
More about Blu Island Bistro

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

