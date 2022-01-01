Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab cakes in
Venice
/
Venice
/
Crab Cakes
Venice restaurants that serve crab cakes
FISH AND CHIPS
British Open Pub
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
Avg 3.5
(103 reviews)
Crab Cake Dinner
$26.00
Two crab cakes made with lump crab served with our home-made pink sauce.
More about British Open Pub
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$14.50
More about Blu Island Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Venice
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Croissants
Pancakes
Garden Salad
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Greek Salad
More near Venice to explore
Sarasota
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(5 restaurants)
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston