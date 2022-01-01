Croissants in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve croissants
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
|Turkey Sausage Croissant
|$11.00
Skillets
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.