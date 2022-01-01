Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve croissants

Blu Island Bistro image

 

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

Takeout
Turkey Sausage Croissant$11.00
Item pic

 

Skillets

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
