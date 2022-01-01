Fish and chips in Venice

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

British Open Pub - 367 Jacaranda Boulevard

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Avg 3.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Light Fish & Chips$17.50
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
Fish & Chips$19.50
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
More about British Open Pub - 367 Jacaranda Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

Tarpon Point Grill & Marina

121 Playmore Drive, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$20.00
Cod filet fried golden brown. Served with French fries & island slaw, and tarter sauce
More about Tarpon Point Grill & Marina

