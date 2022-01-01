French toast in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve french toast
More about Blu Island Bistro
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
|1/2 Order French Toast
|$7.50
|French Toast
|$11.50
Banana French Toast, won "Best of Philly" banana batter, served w/seasonal fruit
More about Skillets
Skillets
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
|2 Slices of French Toast Platter
|$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.