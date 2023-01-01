Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Banner pic

 

Italiano's South - 4191 South Tamiami Trail

4191 South Tamiami Trail, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.99
More about Italiano's South - 4191 South Tamiami Trail
Item pic

 

Joey D's of Venice

750 Us 41 Byp N, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.99
More about Joey D's of Venice

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Croissants

Chili Dogs

Chef Salad

Pies

Map

More near Venice to explore

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (340 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston