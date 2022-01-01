Pancakes in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve pancakes
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
|Pancake Special Three Cakes
|$10.25
Skillets
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|Pancake Platter
|$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
|Kids Pancake & Meat
|$6.50
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.
|Fruit Pancakes
|$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.