Pies in Venice

Venice restaurants
Venice restaurants that serve pies

Tarpon Point Grill & Marina

121 Playmore Drive, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Slice$7.50
A house made Florida favorite
FISH AND CHIPS

British Open Pub - 367 Jacaranda Boulevard

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

Avg 3.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Pie$15.50
Edamame, broccoli, corn, red peppers, carrots, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce topped off with flaky pastry.
Chicken & Mushroom Pie$16.00
An old favorite, tender pieces of chicken breast, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce, topped off with flaky pastry.
Cottage Pie$16.50
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.
Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
