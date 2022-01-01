Pies in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve pies
Tarpon Point Grill & Marina
121 Playmore Drive, Venice
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$7.50
A house made Florida favorite
FISH AND CHIPS
British Open Pub - 367 Jacaranda Boulevard
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice
|Veggie Pie
|$15.50
Edamame, broccoli, corn, red peppers, carrots, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce topped off with flaky pastry.
|Chicken & Mushroom Pie
|$16.00
An old favorite, tender pieces of chicken breast, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce, topped off with flaky pastry.
|Cottage Pie
|$16.50
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.