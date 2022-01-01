Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Venice

Venice restaurants that serve quesadillas

Urban Taco

1617 S US41 Byp, Venice

QUESADILLA$8.95
Build your own cheese quesadilla with choice of protein and ingredients
URBAN QUESADILLA$8.95
Large flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, slow roasted carnitas, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and Urban Guac sauce. Grilled and sliced to perfection. Yeah, it's good!
KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL$5.95
Kids quesadilla meal includes a small order of chips, and a small quesadilla.
Choice of chicken or beef.
Skillets

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

Breakfast Quesadilla$11.25
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
