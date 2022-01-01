Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Venice
/
Venice
/
Spaghetti
Venice restaurants that serve spaghetti
The Soda Fountain
349 W Venice Ave, Venice
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti
$5.95
More about The Soda Fountain
Joey D's of Venice
750 Us 41 Byp N, Venice
No reviews yet
KIDS SPAGHETTI W MEATBALLS
$6.99
More about Joey D's of Venice
Browse other tasty dishes in Venice
Reuben
Stromboli
French Toast
Pudding
Burritos
Quesadillas
Chili
Croissants
More near Venice to explore
Sarasota
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(289 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(65 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(320 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(714 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston