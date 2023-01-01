Taco salad in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Urban Taco - Venice
Urban Taco - Venice
1617 S US41 Byp, Venice
|TACO SALAD
|$13.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Ole!
More about Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina - Venice, Florida
Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina - Venice, Florida
530 U.S. 41 Bypass South Ste 2A, Venice
|Taco Salad Grilled Chicken
|$14.50
Large deep fried tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.