Taco salad in Venice

Item pic

 

Urban Taco - Venice

1617 S US41 Byp, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD$13.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Ole!
More about Urban Taco - Venice
Banner pic

 

Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina - Venice, Florida

530 U.S. 41 Bypass South Ste 2A, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad Grilled Chicken$14.50
Large deep fried tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes & our special dressing and our special dressing.
More about Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina - Venice, Florida

