Tacos in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve tacos
More about Urban Taco
Urban Taco
1617 S US41 Byp, Venice
|TACO SALAD
|$11.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Ole!
|KICKIN SHRIMP TACO
|$3.95
Taco with lightly battered fried Gulf Shrimp, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, Urban Taco Kickin Sauce
|URBAN TACO
|$3.95
Taco with slow roasted pork carnitas, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, fresh house made pico de galls, and urban guac sauce