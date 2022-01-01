Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Urban Taco

1617 S US41 Byp, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD$11.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Ole!
KICKIN SHRIMP TACO$3.95
Taco with lightly battered fried Gulf Shrimp, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, Urban Taco Kickin Sauce
URBAN TACO$3.95
Taco with slow roasted pork carnitas, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, fresh house made pico de galls, and urban guac sauce
More about Urban Taco
Blu Island Bistro image

 

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$12.00
More about Blu Island Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Venice

Quesadillas

Cake

Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

French Toast

Reuben

Map

More near Venice to explore

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston