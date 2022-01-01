Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna sandwiches in
Venice
/
Venice
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Venice restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
The Soda Fountain
349 W Venice Ave, Venice
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.69
Homemade tuna salad. Served with choice of side.
More about The Soda Fountain
Blu Island Bistro
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.50
More about Blu Island Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Venice
Nachos
Pancakes
Tacos
Burritos
Pudding
French Toast
Chicken Tenders
Cobb Salad
More near Venice to explore
Sarasota
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(5 restaurants)
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston