Waffles in Venice

Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Peach's 9 Venice

1230 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$5.99
More about Peach's 9 Venice
Consumer pic

 

Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave

1740 E Venice Ave, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$9.25
House Waffle Dusted with powdered sugar and served with side of orange pecan butter
More about Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave
Waffle Platter image

 

Skillets Restaurant

4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Platter$13.50
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
Waffle$9.75
Flavorful, unique, fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air, bursting with flavor.
Waffle & Meat$12.50
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. Choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
More about Skillets Restaurant

Map

Map

