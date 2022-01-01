Waffles in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve waffles
Original Word of Mouth - Venice - 1740 E Venice Ave
1740 E Venice Ave, Venice
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.25
House Waffle Dusted with powdered sugar and served with side of orange pecan butter
Skillets Restaurant
4115 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
|Waffle Platter
|$13.50
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
|Waffle
|$9.75
Flavorful, unique, fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air, bursting with flavor.
|Waffle & Meat
|$12.50
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. Choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.