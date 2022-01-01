Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ventnor City restaurants you'll love

Ventnor City restaurants
Must-try Ventnor City restaurants

Water Dog image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Water Dog

7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City

Avg 4.7 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lous | Corned Beef$14.95
Corned Beef served warm piled high on rye with Russian or Mustard and slaw
The Beast | Nova$13.50
House-smoked nova on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers
Jack's Reubens$16.50
Corned beef, pastrami, brisket, or turkey on grilled buttered rye with Swiss, kraut and Russian
Mr Gordos Taqueria

5223 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga Empanadas$12.00
homemade patty tortilla stuffed with chicken tinga topped with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and mexican crema
Mr Gordo's Nachos$13.00
corn tortillas chips topped with homemade cheese sauce, refried beans, fresh jalape- nos, scallions, diced tomatoes, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Guacamole$12.00
avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and lime juice served with corn tortillas chips
Pulia image

 

Pulia

5210 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor City

No reviews yet
