Tacos in Ventnor City
Ventnor City restaurants that serve tacos
Water Dog
7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99
More about Mr Gordo's Taqueria
Mr Gordo's Taqueria
5223 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City
|Birria Tacos
|$15.00
meat stew bathed in chiles and spices filled with the juicy meat and cheese served with the consome on the side topped with fresh cilantro and onions
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.00
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$13.00
made with pork butt and mari- nated for 24 hours with a home- made recipe served with fresh pineapple and topped with fresh cilantro and onions