Ventura restaurants you'll love

More about Brophy Bros. - Ventura
Brophy Bros. - Ventura
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$15.25
Beer Battered, Served with Fries and Coleslaw.
|Shrimp & Crab Salad
|$16.95
Tossed in Spicy Louie and Basil Vinaigrette Dressing with Avocado.
|Chowder Bowl
|$9.50
New England Clam Chowder. Served with Fresh Sourdough Bread.
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI
Sumo Japanese Restaurant
1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
|Popular items
|Philly Roll
|$6.95
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
|Bento
|$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
|Alaskan
|$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
More about Boatyard Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Pub Burger
|$16.99
8oz handformed 100% angus chuck patty, Channel Islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun.
Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$10.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
|Hawaiian Ahi Poke
|$21.99
Sashimi grade ahi tuna, citrus ponzu, sesame oil, mixed seaweed, cucumber, red onion, avocado, furikake, sesame seeds, sticky rice, and soy ginger slaw
More about Valentinos x Copper
Valentinos x Copper
2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura
|Popular items
|House Special
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and white onions
|Chicken Salad
Garden Salad with grilled chicken
|Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, parmesan, and croutons
More about Margarita Villa
Margarita Villa
1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|Popular items
|3 item Combo
|$18.00
Served with with & beans
|Kids Burrito
|$9.95
bean & cheese burrito
|Street Tacos Plate
|$16.00
Three soft corn totillias topped with onions and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and rice, beans
More about Barrelhouse 101
Barrelhouse 101
545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura
|Popular items
|Giant German Pretzel
|$13.00
A true giant German style pretzel served with our house made jalapeño cheese sauce.
|The Avenue Burger
|$17.00
50/50 blend of ground beef and chorizo, fried egg, guacamole, cheddar $ pepperjack cheese, 3 pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion
|Bacon Mac N' Cheese
|$11.00
Cavatappi pasta smothered in house made cheese sauce with rustic bacon and crispy onions.
More about Two Trees Restaurant & Taps
Two Trees Restaurant & Taps
7822 Telegraph Rd., Ventura
|Popular items
|Beignets
|$8.00
Donas
More about Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura)
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura)
4020 East Main Street, Ventura
More about Mr.B Restaurant - Ventura
Mr.B Restaurant - Ventura
3301 E Main St SPC 2590, Ventura
More about CRAVE
CRAVE
947 Schooner Lane 101, Ventura
More about A Bar Called Country
A Bar Called Country
211 E Santa Clara St, Ventura
More about The Saloon
The Saloon
456 E Main St, Ventura