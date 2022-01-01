Ventura restaurants you'll love

Ventura restaurants
Toast
  • Ventura

Ventura's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Sushi
Salad
Must-try Ventura restaurants

Brophy Bros. - Ventura image

 

Brophy Bros. - Ventura

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.25
Beer Battered, Served with Fries and Coleslaw.
Shrimp & Crab Salad$16.95
Tossed in Spicy Louie and Basil Vinaigrette Dressing with Avocado.
Chowder Bowl$9.50
New England Clam Chowder. Served with Fresh Sourdough Bread.
Sumo Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Sumo Japanese Restaurant

1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Roll$6.95
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Boatyard Pub image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charbroiled Pub Burger$16.99
8oz handformed 100% angus chuck patty, Channel Islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun.
Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup
Clam Chowder Bowl$10.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Hawaiian Ahi Poke$21.99
Sashimi grade ahi tuna, citrus ponzu, sesame oil, mixed seaweed, cucumber, red onion, avocado, furikake, sesame seeds, sticky rice, and soy ginger slaw
Valentinos x Copper image

 

Valentinos x Copper

2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Special
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and white onions
Chicken Salad
Garden Salad with grilled chicken
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, parmesan, and croutons
Margarita Villa image

 

Margarita Villa

1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 item Combo$18.00
Served with with & beans
Kids Burrito$9.95
bean & cheese burrito
Street Tacos Plate$16.00
Three soft corn totillias topped with onions and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and rice, beans
Barrelhouse 101 image

 

Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant German Pretzel$13.00
A true giant German style pretzel served with our house made jalapeño cheese sauce.
The Avenue Burger$17.00
50/50 blend of ground beef and chorizo, fried egg, guacamole, cheddar $ pepperjack cheese, 3 pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion
Bacon Mac N' Cheese$11.00
Cavatappi pasta smothered in house made cheese sauce with rustic bacon and crispy onions.
Two Trees Restaurant & Taps image

 

Two Trees Restaurant & Taps

7822 Telegraph Rd., Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beignets$8.00
Donas
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust image

TAPAS

Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust

394 e main st, Ventura

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) image

 

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura)

4020 East Main Street, Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rocks & Drams image

 

Rocks & Drams

14 South California Street, Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Immigrant Son image

 

Immigrant Son

543 e main st, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mr.B Restaurant - Ventura image

 

Mr.B Restaurant - Ventura

3301 E Main St SPC 2590, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

CRAVE

947 Schooner Lane 101, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

A Bar Called Country

211 E Santa Clara St, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Saloon

456 E Main St, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ventura

Salmon

Tacos

Burritos

Fish And Chips

