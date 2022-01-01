Ventura bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ventura
Brophy Bros. - Ventura
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$15.25
Beer Battered, Served with Fries and Coleslaw.
|Shrimp & Crab Salad
|$16.95
Tossed in Spicy Louie and Basil Vinaigrette Dressing with Avocado.
|Chowder Bowl
|$9.50
New England Clam Chowder. Served with Fresh Sourdough Bread.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$10.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
|Charbroiled Pub Burger
|$16.99
8oz handformed 100% angus chuck patty, Channel Islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun.
Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup
|Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos
|$16.99
Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Margarita Villa
1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|Popular items
|Bean, Rice and Cheese Burrito
|$13.00
Served dry with a house salad
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Rich broth with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with tortillia strips and melted cheese
|Street Tacos Plate
|$16.00
Three soft corn totillias topped with onions and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and rice, beans
Barrelhouse 101
545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura
|Popular items
|The Taphouse Burger
|$15.00
Ipa caramelized onions, white cheddar, rustic bacon ends
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island with your choice of cheese
|The Avenue Burger
|$17.00
50/50 blend of ground beef and chorizo, fried egg, guacamole, cheddar $ pepperjack cheese, 3 pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion