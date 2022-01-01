Ventura sandwich spots you'll love
Brophy Bros. - Ventura
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
Popular items
Brophy Burger
$14.25
With Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese.
Chowder Cup
$6.25
New England Clam Chowder. Served with Fresh Sourdough Bread.
Seafood Pasta
$23.95
Shrimp and Sea Scallops Sauteed with Garlic, Lemon, White Wine, Tomato, Basil and Served over Linguini, Topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with French Fries & House Salad
Valentinos x Copper
2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura
Popular items
Mediterranean
House made Pesto, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sundried tomatoes, feta and Parmesan
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, parmesan, and croutons
House Special
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and white onions